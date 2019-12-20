Death penalty for Pervez Musharraf: State of chaos in Pakistan

Pervez Musharraf's death sentence has sparked a constitutional crisis in Pakistan. The judiciary has tried to hold the former dictator accountable for his actions. The Pak army, together with Imran Khan's government seems hell-bent on discrediting the court and suspending the sentence.

The Pakistan court's order directed the authorities to drag Musharraf's corpse to d-chowk in Islamabad, where it would hang for 3 days. The judgment, and most importantly the wording has spooked the Pakistani army, who claim the judgment to be beyond culture & religion and question the humanitarian aspect of the judgement.

Imran Khan's government has gone a step ahead, with the Minister of Law & justice questioning the mental capacity and well-being of the judge who passed the verdict.

The Minister of Information & Broadcasting - Fawad Ahmed Chaudhry - has also spoken on the issue and feels that the court should have shown more restraint in its judgment.

The Pakistani Minister of Railways believes that the judgement will only go on to widen the already over-stretched gap that exists between the military's relations with the civilian population.

By openly shaming judges and supporting a former dictator, Imran Khan has given credibility to calls by the opposition who openly claim the PM to be a 'selected' candidate of the army.

The Pakistan Bar Council has also come out with its statement which slammed the army for its comments, calling it a contempt of court and criticising the federal government for lending support to the army.