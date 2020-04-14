Coronavirus cases rise to 5,493 in Pakistan as govt delays decision on lockdown

The number of novel coronavirus cases rose to 5,493 in Pakistan even. as the government has delayed until Tuesday its decision whether to extend the nationwide lockdown or not, as the number of the novel coronavirus cases rose to 5,493 in the country.

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday chaired a meeting of the National Coordination Committee comprising chief ministers of all provinces and leader of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

Speaking to the media after the meeting, Planning Minister Asad Umar said that the issue of lockdown was discussed and it was decided to have another meeting on Tuesday. The government had enforced a lockdown until April 14 to curb the spread of the virus.

"All provincial chief ministers will attend the meeting and the future course of action regarding the lockdown will be decided tomorrow,'' he said.

He said the decision of reopening the businesses will also be taken in the meeting. The business owners and community will have to bear the responsibility of the health of their workers, he said.