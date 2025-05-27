Cop, on duty to guard polio vaccination team, shot at in Balochistan

A police officer who was appointed to guard a polio vaccination team was shot at on Tuesday (May 27) in Pakistan, a country where polio remains an endemic. The incident happened in Balochistan’s Noshki district when unknown attackers gunned down the officer.

After Afghanistan, Pakistan is the only country struggling with polio and vaccination teams are frequently targeted by militants waging a campaign against security forces.

Noshki Deputy Commissioner (DC) Amjad Hussain Soomro confirmed the “unfortunate incident” to the Pakistani news agency Dawn. Authorities confirmed that the officer named Waheed Ahmed was gunned down in Noshki’s Killi Muhammad Hassni district.

He said that a search operation was launched and the attacker is expected to be arrested soon.

“The polio campaign is a national duty, and any attack on it is intolerable,” Balochistan government spokesperson Shahid Rind said in a statement, Dawn reported. He said the officer “sacrificed himself while on duty”.

“This attack is a conspiracy to sabotage the national campaign and spread fear and panic,” Rind added.

Furthermore, Pakistan's President Asif Ali Zardari condemned the attack saying, "I urge teachers, religious leaders, and community elders to champion this noble cause, dispelling myths and building trust. I appeal to the media to amplify the truth: the polio vaccine is safe, effective, and our best weapon.”