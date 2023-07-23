China's politburo member arrives in Nepal, calls on President Paudel

Yuan Jiajun, a politburo member of the Chinese Community Party (CCP), arrived in Nepal on Sunday (July 23) for a three-day visit and called on Nepalese President Ramchandra Paudel. As per an official statement, Yuan and Paudel discussed bilateral relations and mutual interests. "Nepal and China have remained good neighbours since ancient times," told the Chinese politburo member and expressed that such kinds of high-level visits would further enhance multifaceted bilateral relations.

According to a report by the news agency PTI, Yuan is expected to hold meetings with acting Prime Minister and Defence Minister Purna Bahadur Khadka and Deputy Prime Minister and acting Chairman of the CPN (Maoist Centre) Narayan Kaji Shrestha at Singha Durbar.

He is also expected to meet senior leaders of other political parties here during his three-day visit.

China launches five 'Silk Roadster' projects

A few days back, China launched five "Silk Roadster" projects in Nepal's Bhaktapur city as a part of the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI). According to the Kathmandu Post, Chinese officials said that the platform was a novel idea introduced to Nepal to commemorate the tenth anniversary of Chinese President Xi Jinping's proposal of the BRI.

The five projects under the new platform are- the Silk Road Embarkment, the Silk Road Empowerment, the Silk Road Enjoyment, the Silk Road Enlightenment and the Silk Road Enhancement.

A concept paper issued at the launch stated that Silk Roadster was a new platform for practical cooperation and people-to-people exchanges between China and Southeast South Asian countries. The paper said that these five projects would be implemented through various political parties in Nepal and social organisations.

"By coordinating resources from local governments, universities, enterprises, and institutions in China, the Silk Roadster aims to carry out technical skills training, services for people, overseas study projects, short-term exchanges, cooperation between enterprises and cultural exhibitions and exchanges events with Southeast and South Asian countries," the paper added.

(With inputs from agencies)

