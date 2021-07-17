China sends team to Pakistan to investigate bus attack that killed nine Chinese

After Pakistan claimed that the bus attack can be a "terror attack", China has sent its own investigators to probe the explosion.

On Wednesday, a bus was attacked in Pakistan that killed 12 people, of which nine were Chinese nationals and three were Pakistan locals. In addition to this , 28 people who were travelling in the bus were injured.

At first, Pakistan had claimed the blast might have been due to a mechanical failure that would have led to a gas leak. However, China is not satisfied with the diagnosis and has called it a 'bombing' caused in a "terrorist attack".

Chinese public security minister, Zhao Kezhi, had an interaction with his Pakistan counterpart. "China and Pakistan will work together to find out the truth," Kezhi said. China has "sent technical experts in criminal investigation to Pakistan to assist in the investigation."

China has urged Pakistan to "severely punish" the people behind the bus explosion. The authorities have asked Pakistan government to "earnestly protect" all Chinese nationals and projects in the South Asian country.

The investigation team has been sent to Pakistan after Pakistan's Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry on Thursday "confirmed" traces of explosives.