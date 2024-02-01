Bushra Bibi to serve prison sentence in husband Imran Khan's residence designated as 'sub-jail'

Imran Khan's wife Bushra Bibi, who was sentenced to 14 years in prison over the Toshakhana reference case, has now been moved to Bani Gala, which is the Islamabad residence of the former Pakistan prime minister declared as a sub-jail, according to Pakistani media reports.

Bibi surrendered before the accountability court in Rawalpindi's Adiala prison voluntarily. This is where the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) team took her into custody.

The Islamabad Chief Commissioner issued a statement declaring the residence of convict Bushra Bibi in Bani Gala as a sub-jail until further orders.

"The Chief Commissioner, Islamabad Capital Territory is pleased to declare the residence of convict Bushra Bibi (Residential Compound, Khan House Banigala, Mohra Noor, Islamabad) as Sub-Jail till further orders," stated the notification.

According to local media reports, stringent measures are in place to ensure security, with jail staff deployed inside and Bani Gala and Islamabad police officials stationed outside of the residence.

Both Khan and Bushra Bibi face legal troubles

Bot Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi face legal troubles, with Khan serving a 10-year sentence for illegally profiting from state gifts during his term as prime minister, in a case dubbed as Toshakhana case.

Apart from imposing rigorous imprisonment, the court has also disqualified Khan from holding any public office for the next 10 years.

The couple was fined PKR 1.573 billion as part of the judgement.

Along with this, Bushra also faces a case filed by her former husband, Khawar Maneka, alleging fraudulent marriage and fornication.

Despite the political turmoil surrounding the couple, Imran Khan's party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), dismisses the charges as politically motivated. PTI's acting chairman, Gohar Ali Khan, claims that Bushra Bibi has no link to the state gifts case.