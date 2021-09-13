Burqa not part of Afghan culture, defiant women in traditional wear tell Taliban

WION Web Team
New Delhi Published: Sep 13, 2021, 01:22 PM(IST)

Afghan women are freely expressing themselves on Twitter Photograph:( Twitter )

Taliban has made it compulsory for women to wear burqas. There is a strong sentiment against this among Afghan women

What represents a 'proper' dress? That too for a woman? Common sense dictates that it is she who will decide that and no other. But unfortunately, every culture in the world has its fair share of men dictating what's good/ proper/ admissible/ allowed for women. The list is endless.

Taliban's return to power has seen its all-male government deciding what women should wear in public. They are acting as self-declared custodians of Afghan women and think they have all the rights to dictate terms. They want Afghan women to wear burqa.

And Afghan women are not taking any of this. They are expressing their freedom in a unique way. Dr Bahar Jalali, who started the first gender studies program in Afghanistan wore a traditional Afghan dress and boldly proclaimed "This is Afghan culture. I am wearing a traditional Afghan dress"

The tweet has gone viral and seems to have started a movement among Afghan women

Waslat Hasrat-Nazimi, head of Afghan service at DW News joined Dr Jalali and repeated the chant "This is Afghan culture"

The expression soon found resonance

"...the black burqa has never been part of the Afghan culture"

Afghan men raised their voice in support of these women as well

Many men, pretending to be of 'open minded' sort, proudly proclaim that they let their sisters, wives do certain things. The question is, who put the men on this perch? Who are they to 'let' or 'allow' women to do anything? Who is anyone to dictate terms to anyone?

In today's Afghanistan sadly, these questions find limited resonance in the ruling class.

