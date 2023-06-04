Bangladesh PM reacts to US visa policy to promote democratic polls in her country: 'No use worrying...'

As the United States announced a visa policy to promote democratic elections in Bangladesh, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina said on Saturday (June 3) that there was no use worrying about visas and sanctions. Attending a programme of her Awami League party in Dhaka's Tejgaon area, Prime Minister Hasina said it did not matter at all if someone did not go to the US crossing the Atlantic Ocean on a 20-hour-plane journey.

"There are other oceans and other continents in the world. We will make friends with those continents crossing the other oceans. Our economy will be stronger and more developed and vibrant," Hasina said, according to a report by The Daily Star.

Hasina pointed out that Dhaka would not depend on others, adding, "It's no use worrying about who will not issue us visas or who will impose sanctions on us."

The Prime Minister advised the US to look at the party (in Bangladesh) that rigged votes and played with the fate of the people- referring to the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP). She mentioned that Canada declared BNP "a terrorist party."

"The USA did not issue a visa to Tarique Zia for terrorism and corruption," Hasina added, as per the report. What is the visa policy? Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina's remarks come days after the US announced a new visa policy to support Bangladesh’s goal of holding free, fair, and peaceful national elections.

In a statement on May 24, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said, "Under this policy, the United States will be able to restrict the issuance of visas for any Bangladeshi individual, believed to be responsible for, or complicit in, undermining the democratic election process in Bangladesh."

"This includes current and former Bangladeshi officials, members of pro-government and opposition political parties, and members of law enforcement, the judiciary, and security services," Blinken said.

The US Secretary of State added that holding free and fair elections is the responsibility of everyone—voters, political parties, the government, the security forces, civil society, and the media.

The above measure comes as the US has accused Bangladesh of political violence, election manipulation and human rights violations. And according to reports, Wahington in recent years has taken actions to pressurise PM Hasina’s government on human rights and warn it against rigging elections.

A day after the visa policy was announced, Bangladeshi authorities said that they would take steps to tackle and prevent unlawful practices or interference in elections.

"The government apparatus will take necessary measures to prevent and address any unlawful practices or interference...to compromise the smooth and participatory conduct of the elections," the Bangladesh foreign ministry said on May 25..

