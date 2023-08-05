Bangladesh dengue death toll reaches 283, breaks all old record

Bangladesh, which has been facing an unprecedented outbreak of dengue fever, saw the death toll reach 283, breaking all old records, as the hospitals remained flooded with thousands of people, suffering from mosquito-borne infection.



The Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) confirmed an additional 10 dengue fatalities in the last 24 hours, which brought the total death toll to 283 till August 3, breaking the older record of 281 deaths reported in 2022 in Bangladesh.



The total dengue cases increased to 59,716 on August 3, with around 32,562 cases reported from Dhaka. The risk of dengue remains present throughout the year in the country, the infections typically see a peak in August and September.



Amid this surge in dengue cases, the husband of a dengue patient Abdur Rahman said, "My wife was diagnosed with dengue yesterday in another hospital. We went back home and her condition deteriorated. That’s why we rushed back to this hospital and doctors admitted her immediately."

Bangladesh is likely to register record numbers of dengue cases this year, along with record-breaking death tolls. 2019 witnessed the most cases on record with 101,350 cases.

Overwhelmed hospitals struggle to make space

The hospitals in Dhaka remained overwhelmed with the surge of patients and struggled to make more space as the number of dengue patients continued to rise.



A relative of a dengue patient, who was present in a hospital, Shariful Islam said, "Since we came here, the doctors and nurses told us that they cannot provide us with a proper bed but if we stay, they would treat us. We had no other choice but to arrange things on the floor for my mother and sister."



Meanwhile, the father of another dengue patient Nazmul Sheikh, said, "My son works on a cargo ferry. When he got sick, his boss admitted him here and called us. I came from the village to take care of my son. Today is our fourth day in the hospital.”



There is no availability of a drug or vaccine which specifically treats dengue, which is a common disease during the June-to-September monsoon season in South Asia as the Aedes aegypti mosquito, which has been spreading the disease, thrives in stagnant water.

WATCH | Bangladesh: Dhaka witnesses record death toll after dengue outbreak

Experts stated that the country is getting more dengue cases towards the end of June-to-September during the monsoon season.



Jahangirnagar University Professor of Entomology Kabirul Bashar said, "When the pre-monsoon rains started in April, so did the Aedes mosquito breeding. The virus had already spread within the community therefore it was also being transmitted. This is the reason why we are seeing such a high number of dengue cases in July. This will probably increase further in August and September."

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.