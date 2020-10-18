At least 12 killed in west Afghanistan car bomb attack

At least 12 people were killed and more than 100 others wounded in a car bomb attack that targeted Afghan police headquarters in the western province of Ghor on Sunday, officials said.

The explosion occurred at Feroz Koh, the capital of the western province of Ghor.

"The terrorists detonated an explosives-filled car... as a result 12 civilians were killed and more than 100 people were wounded," the interior ministry said.

"The explosion was very powerful," said Aref Abir, spokesman to Ghor governor." There are fatalities and casualties, and people are taking them to hospitals."

The Taliban have stepped up attacks across the country the peace talks appear to be stalled between the Taliban and Afghan government.

(With inputs from agencies)