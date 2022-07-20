American woman gang-raped in Pakistan, US embassy seeks strict action

A 21-year-old American woman was allegedly gang-raped by her “guide” and his accomplice in Pakistan’s Punjab province, prompting condemnation from the US embassy.

According to police, the crime took place on July 17 at a tourist resort Fort Munro in Dera Ghazi Khan district, about 500 kilometres from Lahore.

The victim —a vlogger/social media influencer —was on a trip along with her social media friends Muzamil Sipra and Azan Khosa to make a vlog.

Police said that the American woman had come to Fort Monroe from Karachi after being invited by her social media friend Sipra, whose house she visited on Sunday in Rajanpur district of Punjab.

The woman, who is on a tourist visa to Pakistan, had been living in the country for the past seven months.

The FIR, which is available with WION, states that the victim was staying at a hotel where she was gang-raped by them.

"We stayed in a hotel at Fort Monroe where both suspects gang raped me and also made a video of the act to blackmail me," she alleged in the FIR.

One of the accused, Sipra, has already been arrested by the Border Military Police while raids are being conducted to arrest the other suspect.

Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz has sought a report from the Punjab inspector general of police (IGP) on the Fort Munro incident.

Meanwhile, a US Embassy Spokesperson told WION that it is in contact with the police and is ensuring that the woman is taken care of.

“The protection of US citizens overseas is the highest priority of the U.S. Department of State and our embassies and consulates abroad,” he said.

“Out of respect for the privacy of the alleged victim, we cannot comment on the specifics of the allegation. The U.S. Consulate General in Lahore stands ready to provide consular services to any US citizen who has been a victim of crime,” he added.

