Allah responsible for prosperity and development of Pakistan, says Finance Minister Dar

Pakistan's Finance Minister Ishaq Dar on Friday called Pakistan as the sole country established in the name of Islam and said that Allah is responsible for the country's prosperity and development in the wake of the current financial crisis.

Speaking at Green Line Express Train service's inaugural ceremony, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) senior leader said that he believes that Pakistan will surely progress as the country has been created in the name of Islam.

"If Allah can create Pakistan then He can also protect, develop, and make it prosper," said Dar. "They are trying their best to improve Pakistan's condition under Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's leadership," added the finance minister.

Dar said that several problems were inherited by the incumbent government from the previous government which was led by Imran Khan, and added that the government has been working day and night to resolve the crisis.

"The team is trying to improve the situation ahead of the elections," he said. He added that the nation is still suffering because of the "drama" which started five years ago and stated that the economy was strong during the tenure of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif from 2013-2017.

The finance minister called the Pakistan Stock Exchange as South Asia's best-performing capital market and stated that it ranked fifth in the world during the era of Nawaz Sharif and the world institutions' sights were set on it.

Dar added that the nation is paying the price for the "Panama drama", the PML-N government's ouster and similar issues which the country has faced in the last five years.

WATCH | WION Dispatch: Pakistan left with only three-weeks of forex cover

"Pakistan was on the growth track during Nawaz's tenure, but it was derailed. People can see the destruction the country suffered in the last five years, and they know who has delivered in the past," the minister added.

Pakistan, which is dealing with an acute balance of payments crisis, is desperate to get external financing, as less than three weeks' worth of import cover is left in its foreign exchange reserves, which witnessed a decline from USD 923 million to USD 3.68 billion.

(With inputs from agencies)

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.