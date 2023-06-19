Al-Qadir trust case: Ex-Pakistan PM Imran Khan, wife's pre-arrest bail approved until July 4

Former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi's pre-arrest bail in the Al-Qadir Trust case has been approved until July 4. The bail was approved by the accountability court on Monday (June 19). The pre-arrest bail comes days after Pakistan's National Accountability Bureau summoned Bibi in the case. Initially, Bushra Bibi was summoned by the NAB Combined Investigation Team (CIT) as a witness being a trustee of Al-Qadir University Trust on June 7. But later, she sought an extension till June 8 with her husband.