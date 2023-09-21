ugc_banner

Ahead of Durga Puja, Bangladesh govt allows export of nearly 4,000 metric tonnes of Hilsas to India

ANI
New DelhiUpdated: Sep 21, 2023, 05:53 PM IST

File photo of Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and Indian PM Narendra Modi. Photograph:(ANI)

Follow Us

Story highlights

Bangladesh Commerce Ministry gave its nod to 79 business organisations to export 3,950 metric tonnes of Hilsas to India. The exporters would be able to export 50 metric tonnes of Hilsas each.

The Bangladesh government has given permission to traders to export nearly 4,000 metric tonnes of Hilsa, a fish popular with Bengalis, to India ahead of West Bengal's biggest festival, Durga Puja, an official statement read on Wednesday. 

Bangladesh Commerce Ministry gave its nod to 79 business organisations to export 3,950 metric tonnes of Hilsas to India. The exporters would be able to export 50 metric tonnes of Hilsas each.

This order will remain valid till October 30, according to the official release by the Sheikh Hasina administration.

trending now

The national fish of Bangladesh, Hilsa is one of the country's export items that come with the Geographical Indication (GI) tag.

In 2020, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee urged Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, during the latter's visit to Kolkata, to consider lifting the ban on the export of Hilsas to India.

However, Hasina said for her country to lift the curbs on the export of Hilsa, which tops the cravings of the fish-loving Bengalis, India should first ensure a fair share of water from the Teesta river of North Bengal to the neighbouring country.

recommended stories

recommended stories

WATCH WION LIVE HERE

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.

RELATED

Indian vlogger travels to Afghanistan, shows off Taliban’s gun collection, draws flak

Nawaz Sharif praises Modi, says Pak begging for funds while India has reached the Moon

Exclusive: Afghan women ask United Nations to restore right to education under Taliban rule