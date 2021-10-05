After getting hit by bird, airplane lands safely at Lahore airport in Pakistan  

In a narrow escape, an airline’s passenger plane landed safely after being hit by a bird near Allama Iqbal International Airport in Lahore on Tuesday.

The plane, which had around 350 passengers on board, belonged to a foreign airline.

As soon as it took off from the airport, the Istanbul-bound plane was hit by a bird. The pilot managed to turn the plane around and landed it safely at the airport.

The airline company has accepted the request of the passengers and made arrangements for their stay in a hotel.

The company has also promised passengers that it will arrange another flight for Istanbul. It also refunded the cost of the PCR tests to the customers.

Recently, a private plane crashed into an empty building on the outskirts of Milan, northern Italy, on Sunday, killing all eight people on board, reveals police.

As per the officials, the aeroplane had taken off from Milan's Linate city airport and was heading for the island of Sardinia. The crash occurred just outside a suburban metro station.

People in the area could hear a blast when the plane collided with the two-storey building. The building was empty at the time as it was being renovated.

(With inputs from agencies)