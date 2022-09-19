Afghanistan: Taliban to ban TikTok and PubG within 90 days

Another month, another ban for Afghans. Taliban said it will prohibit the use of video sharing app TikTok and popular video game PubG in the country within the next three months.

Ever since the terrorist organisation seized power in the country, multiple media platforms and websites have been blocked for publishing information that the group perceives to be immoral. The rights and functions of media outlets in the South Asian country have been curtailed since the Taliban takeover.

In a conference with officials from the security sector and sharia law administrators, the Taliban announced they would outlaw both the apps in Afghanistan within the time period, Khaama Press reported.

Telecommunication and internet service providers in the country have been informed about the ban and have been requested to abide by the rule within the allotted time.

Najibullah Haqqani, the minister of communications, said, "We have blocked 23.4 million websites. They change their pages every time. So, when you block one website, another one will be active," TOLO News reported.

Speaking at the time, Ahmad Masoud Latif Rai, the government's deputy minister of communications, slammed Facebook for refusing to cooperate with the Taliban on online content moderation.

There have been major changes in the media culture of the country, including the closure of more than half a million media outlets; a ban on a number of channels and websites; increased work restrictions; violence, and threats to journalists.

Since the group came to power, over 45 percent of journalists have left their jobs, and the ever-increasing restrictions on the media in Afghanistan have also drawn widespread criticism on a global scale.

