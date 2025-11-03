Google Preferred
Published: Nov 03, 2025, 11:22 IST | Updated: Nov 03, 2025, 11:24 IST
Afghan medical personnel treat wounded men at a hospital in the aftermath of an earthquake, that struck overnight in Mazar-i-Sharif on November 3, 2025. Photograph: (AFP)

Story highlights

At least 20 people were killed and over 320 injured after a 6.3-magnitude earthquake struck northern Afghanistan near Mazar-i-Sharif late Sunday. The quake, felt as far as Kabul, caused landslides and road damage, hampering rescue efforts as officials warned the toll could rise.

The death toll of the powerful earthquake that struck northern Afghanistan overnight has risen to 20, the country’s health ministry announced on Monday (Nov 3). As rescue efforts continue, officials fear the death toll could rise once authorities reach remote villages cut off by damaged roads and landslides. In the Balkh and Samangan provinces, "around 320 countrymen have been injured and more than 20 have been killed," ministry spokesman Sharafat Zaman said in a video message shared with journalists, specifying that this was a preliminary toll. Previously, the ministry said that at least nine people were killed. The 6.3-magnitude quake hit near Mazar-i-Sharif, one of Afghanistan’s largest cities, at a depth of 28 kilometres (17 miles), according to the US Geological Survey.

Death toll rises

In Balkh province, where Mazar-i-Sharif is the capital, four people were killed and at least 120 others were injured, said Kamal Khan Zadran, a spokesperson for the provincial health department. Hospitals in the area were flooded with patients, though many have since been discharged after treatment.

Neighbouring Samangan Province also reported casualties, with Mohammadullah Hamad, a spokesperson for the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), reporting that five people had been killed and 143 injured there. "Most of the injured have returned home after receiving treatment," said Hamad in a statement.

Residents of Mazar-i-Sharif, one of Afghanistan's largest northern cities, rushed into the streets as buildings swayed, fearing their homes would collapse. Tremors were also felt in the capital Kabul, roughly 420 kilometres to the south. Videos from overnight show the intense vibrations as the buildings shook with the tremor. Watch here:

Afghanistan and earthquakes

The disaster adds to a growing list of devastating quakes that have hit Afghanistan in recent years. In August, a 6.0-magnitude earthquake in the east killed more than 2,200 people and levelled entire villages. In 2023, tremors in the western province of Herat left hundreds dead, while another in Nangarhar in 2022 destroyed thousands of homes.

Poor communication infrastructure and difficult terrain have long hampered emergency response efforts in Afghanistan. Many affected areas are mountainous and remote, making it hard for rescue teams to assess damage or deliver aid quickly.

Earthquakes are common in Afghanistan, particularly near the Hindu Kush mountains, where major tectonic plates converge. The country's vulnerability is worsened by poor infrastructure, which often leads to high casualties during strong tremors.

