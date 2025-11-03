/6.3 magnitude earthquake hits Afghanistan; no injuries reported

A strong earthquake measuring 6.3 on the Richter scale struck northern Afghanistan early Monday (November 4), according to the US Geological Survey (USGS). Authorities have not yet reported any casualties or damage. The tremor hit at 12:59 am local time, with its epicenter situated about 22 kilometers west-southwest of Khulm and at a depth of 28 kilometers, the USGS said.

Earlier assessments from the German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ) placed the quake in the Hindu Kush region, registering the same magnitude but with a shallower depth of around 10 kilometers. This latest jolt came less than 48 hours after a 4.9-magnitude tremor rattled the same area late Saturday, as per data from the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC). Afghanistan, located along major seismic fault lines, frequently experiences powerful earthquakes. A 6.0-magnitude quake near the Pakistan border in August 2025 claimed over 2,200 lives, while twin 6.3-magnitude shocks in October 2023 devastated western Afghanistan, leaving at least 4,000 dead, according to Taliban authorities.

Earlier in September this year, an earthquake of 5.0 magnitude hit Afghanistan September 5 night. Prior to that, a 6.0 magnitude earthquake struck eastern Afghanistan, resulting in a death toll that surged past 2,200 by September 4, marking it as the deadliest earthquake in the region in many years. Deputy government spokesperson Hamdullah Fitrat reported that rescue teams have recovered hundreds of bodies from collapsed homes amid ongoing search and rescue missions.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Earthquakes do's and don'ts