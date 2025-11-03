Google Preferred
LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /World
  • /6.3 magnitude earthquake hits Afghanistan; no injuries reported

6.3 magnitude earthquake hits Afghanistan; no injuries reported

Jatin Verma
Edited By Jatin Verma
Published: Nov 03, 2025, 03:11 IST | Updated: Nov 03, 2025, 03:11 IST
6.3 magnitude earthquake hits Afghanistan; no injuries reported

For representational purpose only Photograph: (Pexels)

Story highlights

A 6.3-magnitude earthquake struck northern Afghanistan near Khulm early Monday (November 3); no immediate damage were reported, said USGS

A strong earthquake measuring 6.3 on the Richter scale struck northern Afghanistan early Monday (November 4), according to the US Geological Survey (USGS). Authorities have not yet reported any casualties or damage. The tremor hit at 12:59 am local time, with its epicenter situated about 22 kilometers west-southwest of Khulm and at a depth of 28 kilometers, the USGS said.

Earlier assessments from the German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ) placed the quake in the Hindu Kush region, registering the same magnitude but with a shallower depth of around 10 kilometers. This latest jolt came less than 48 hours after a 4.9-magnitude tremor rattled the same area late Saturday, as per data from the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC). Afghanistan, located along major seismic fault lines, frequently experiences powerful earthquakes. A 6.0-magnitude quake near the Pakistan border in August 2025 claimed over 2,200 lives, while twin 6.3-magnitude shocks in October 2023 devastated western Afghanistan, leaving at least 4,000 dead, according to Taliban authorities.

Earlier in September this year, an earthquake of 5.0 magnitude hit Afghanistan September 5 night. Prior to that, a 6.0 magnitude earthquake struck eastern Afghanistan, resulting in a death toll that surged past 2,200 by September 4, marking it as the deadliest earthquake in the region in many years. Deputy government spokesperson Hamdullah Fitrat reported that rescue teams have recovered hundreds of bodies from collapsed homes amid ongoing search and rescue missions.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Earthquakes do's and don'ts

  • Repair deep plaster cracks in ceilings and foundations. Get expert advice if there are signs of structural defects.
  • Anchor overhead lighting fixtures to the ceiling.
  • Follow BIS codes relevant to your area for building standards
  • Fasten shelves securely to walls.
  • Place large or heavy objects on lower shelves.
  • Do not move from where you are. However, move away from buildings, trees, streetlights, and utility wires.
  • DROP to the ground; take COVER by getting under a sturdy table or other piece of furniture; and HOLD ON until the shaking stops. If there is no a table or desk near you, cover your face and head with your arms and crouch in an inside corner of the building.
  • Protect yourself by staying under the lintel of an inner door, in the corner of a room, under a table or even under a bed.
  • Stay away from glass, windows, outside doors and walls, and anything that could fall, (such as lighting fixtures or furniture).

About the Author

Jatin Verma

Jatin Verma

Share on twitter

Jatin Verma

With over 12 years of experience in journalism, Jatin is currently working as Senior Sub-Editor at WION. He brings a dynamic and insightful voice to both the sports and the world o...Read More

Trending Topics