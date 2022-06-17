Afghanistan: At least one killed and several injured in Kunduz mosque bombing

At least one person was killed after a bomb blast rocked a mosque in Afghanistan's Kunduz province on Friday (June 17), news agency AFP reported citing local police. At least one person was confirmed killed, but some media reports mentioned three casualties. Several others were reportedly injured as the blast targeted Friday midday prayers.

As quoted by AFP, Provincial police spokesman Qari Obaidullah Abedi said one worshipper had been killed at the Alif Birdi mosque in Imam Shahib district.

"The explosives were placed inside the mosque. The blast occurred when worshippers were offering Friday prayers," he told AFP.

Per reports, a bomb blast has taken place during Friday prayers at a mosque in Imam Sahib district of Kunduz Province of Afghanistan - Casualties feared. #Afghanistan — Anas Mallick (@AnasMallick) June 17, 2022 ×

Today's blast occurred in a district where dozens of worshippers had been killed in April in a similar bomb attack.

A medic at the provincial hospital confirmed the toll of dead and wounded.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.