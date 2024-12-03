Kabul, Afghanistan

In a fresh series of restrictions on Afghan women, medical training, including for midwives and nurses, has reportedly been banned for women, female students told Afghanistan-bases news Khaama Press.

Advertisment

They were further informed to stay home until further notice.

The latest move by the Taliban has effectively closed the last path of further education for women in Afghanistan.

Moreover, five separate institutions across the country have also confirmed to BBC that the Taliban had instructed them to close until further notice. Videos have been surfacing showing students crying at the news.

Advertisment

However, the news is yet to be confirmed by the Taliban government's health ministry.

Also read: Taliban ban women from hearing each other's voice while praying: Report

One of the students from a medical institute in Kabul told Khaama Press that they were prohibited from entering their classrooms and the staff vaguely informed them that “classes are temporarily suspended.”

Advertisment

After the students began protesting, they were told that the Taliban had issued an order to close the institutes until further notice.

'Another violation of women’s rights to education'

Robert Dickson, the Charge d’Affaires of the UK Embassy for Afghanistan, condemned the decree. He took to X, stating, "I am deeply concerned about new reports that the Taliban will deny medical education to women in Afghanistan."

“This is another affront to women’s right to education and will further restrict access to health care for Afghan women and children,” the British diplomat added.

After regaining control in Afghanistan, the Taliban have banned women from university education. Moreover, girls are not allowed to attend school after the sixth grade.

However, the Taliban have been defending these decrees, saying that they are following the Taliban's interpretation of Islamic law.

Watch | Afghan Women Turn to Entrepreneurship Amid Taliban Restrictions

Afghanistan Women and Children Strengthen Welfare Organization took to X, and said, "This decision denies countless young women the opportunity to pursue careers in medicine, a field where they have historically played a vital role, particularly in providing healthcare to women and children."

"The ban further cripples Afghanistan’s already fragile healthcare system, which relies heavily on female medical professionals to address the needs of its population. With maternal mortality rates among the highest in the world, the absence of female healthcare workers will have catastrophic consequences for women’s health,” it added.

(With inputs from agencies)