Afghan couples marry in mass ceremony to save money

A mass ceremony bound fifty Afghan couples in wedlock in Afghanistan's capital Kabul on Monday (Dec 25). Such ceremonies are becoming a common practice in one of the world's poorest countries as couple seek to reduce cost of independent wedding ceremonies.

AFP reported that Monday's event took place in a glitzy wedding hall in the city but the ceremony did not have fanfare as seen before since dancing and music have been banned by Taliban regime which deems them un-Islamic.

The City Star wedding hall, in which the ceremony took place is near the airport. As per the report, cars decorated with green ribbons and plastic roses arranged in shape of hearts were seen at the venue. The couples were to leave in these cars after the ceremony.

"A traditional wedding would have cost us at least 200,000 to 250,000 Afghanis ($2,800 to $3,600), but this time it will be between 10,000 and 15,000 Afghanis," said Roohullah Rezayi (18) as quoted by AFP. Rezayi barely earns 350 Afghanis per day.

"We invited 35 people from our two families, otherwise it would have been 300 to 400," said Rezayi, who was wearing a plastic flower in the breast pocket of his waistcoat worn over a white tunic.

A group named Selab Foundation organised the ceremony and helped each couple with amount equivalent to USD 1600. This is a huge amount for common Afghans.

Couples who were to get married were to leave with a cake, carpet, blanket and few household appliances which would help them set up their household. A kit containing toothpaste, shampoo and moisturiser was also to be given to the newlyweds.

Taliban presence

An official from the Taliban's ministry for the promotion of virtue and prevention of vice was present at the ceremony. He made a speech. Recitations from Quran took place.

The news report said that although grooms were in the hall, brides were kept out of sight and media wasn't given access. They appeared only after lunch and were fully veiled.

"I've been waiting for this day for three years," said Samiullah Zamani, a 23-year-old farmer from Kabul province.

"I can't wait to see her," he said of his fiancee.