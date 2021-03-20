14 killed in bus accident in central Sri Lanka 

At least 14 people were killed and 30 others injured after a passenger bus veered off a road and plunged down a precipice on Saturday in the hilly district of Badulla in central Sri Lanka.

The private bus was travelling from Lunugala in Badulla to capital Colombo when the accident took place this morning, police said.

The CCTV footage showed the bus was forced on to the edge of the road by a tipper truck heading towards it. The bus tumbled down a hill around 7 am local time this morning, police said.

Meanwhile, a Sri Lanka Air Force officer was killed in an accident during a parachute training exercise on Saturday, according to authorities.

An Air Force official said that the accident took place during the exercise in Ampara, Eastern Province, when the parachutes of the two airmen collided over 8,000 feet in the sky.

The other Air Force man sustained injuries and was rushed to the Ampara Hospital.

The deceased officer was identified as a 34-year-old Squadron Leader of the Sri Lanka Air Force.

