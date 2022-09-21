12-year-old boy in Pakistan burnt to death by his father for not doing homework

A man in Pakistan has been arrested for setting his minor son on fire for not doing homework. The shocking incident took place in Karachi's Amrohvi Colony last week and only came to light recently.

According to Pakistani news channels, the father named Nazeer poured kerosene on his 12-year-old son named Shaheer and set him ablaze. Shaheer suffered critical wounds and was taken to the nearby Sindh Government Qatar Hospital.

However, seeing the severity of his condition, he was transferred to the Burns Centre of Dr Ruth Pfau Civil Hospital Karachi (CHK).

Read more: Pakistan: Mob charges at Hindu man's house over fake blasphemy case

But the injuries turned out to be fatal and Shaheer died during the treatment. Upon the mother's complaint, Nazeer was arrested by the police and presented before the judicial magistrate where he was remanded in police custody till September 24.

During interrogation, Nazeer stated that he had not intended to kill his son. He said he only poured the kerosene oil on Shaheer to frighten him because he was not doing the homework.

Nazeer further said he lit the matchstick to keep up with the ruse. However, the kerosene oil quickly caught the matchstick's spark, which started combusting quickly. And within no time, little Shaheer was caught in the blaze where he got burnt badly.

Read more: Crime against women in Pakistan: Horrific violence against 257 women in Sindh

The police, however, have remarked that they are further investigating the case.

(With inputs from agencies)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE: