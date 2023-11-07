We may finally know the reason behind mysterious deaths of African elephants

Experts have finally found the reason behind the mysterious mass deaths of African elephants. In a new report, scientists have said that the outbreaks could be more likely to occur amid conditions created by the global warming and climate crisis.

In 2020, the sudden deaths of African elephants in Botswana and Zimbabwe in 2020 led to considerable public interest and speculation.

In the early phase of the investigation, poaching and malicious poisoning were ruled out and other potential causes included environmental intoxication, infectious diseases, and increased habitat stress due to ongoing drought.

As quoted by CNN, Dr Chris Foggin, who is a veterinarian at Victoria Falls Wildlife Trust in Zimbabwe, said: "They died over a very narrow window. That's one of the most enigmatic parts of the whole puzzle."

"That many animals dying quite close together but not right next to each other over such a narrow space of time. It's really to my mind, rather unique, certainly in this part of the world," added Foggin, who is also the coauthor of the study on the cause of the deaths.

The elephants died as food and water resources declined during the dry season, forcing them to travel greater distances to find water and feed. Later it was established that a bacterial infection killed the elephants. The conclusion was based on the research on samples taken from 15 of the animals that died in Zimbabwe.

The analysis, published in the journal Nature Communications on Oct 25, revealed all the details. The study, titled "Pasteurella sp. associated with fatal septicaemia in six African elephants", showed evidence of infection by a little-known bacterium called Bisgaard taxon 45 that caused septicemia, or blood poisoning.

"We analyse elephant carcasses and environmental samples and fail to find evidence of cyanobacterial or other intoxication. Post-mortem and histological findings suggest a bacterial septicaemia similar to haemorrhagic septicaemia caused by P. multocida," the study said.