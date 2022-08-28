US court upholds SpaceX’s satellite deployment plan in lower Earth orbit

A hindrance occurred in SpaceX’s efforts to provide space-based broadband internet after a US court upheld the Federal Communications Commission’s (FCC) decision to approve a plan to place some Starlink satellites at a lower Earth orbit than originally planned.

In 2021, the FCC gave SpaceX approval to launch 2,824 satellites at a lower orbit to bring high-speed broadband internet to individuals who currently do not have access to it.

However, Viasat Inc. and DISH opposed the FCC’s decision.

Viasat said that the decision is a setback for space and environmental conservation. It further added that if the court forced the FCC to address "complicated issues surrounding the deployment of mega-constellations in (low-earth orbit), we believe harmful impacts that otherwise may persist for decades or even centuries to come could have been avoided," Reuters reported.

According to Viasat, the space agency's deployment is extensive. It said that, in comparison, nearly 10,000 satellites have been launched overall in human history. The firm has only one satellite flying close to SpaceX’s constellation. The court ruling found Viasat’s decision speculative.

The other decision DISH said that the ruling does not alter the FCC's forbidding Musk’s space agency from interfering with other television satellites.

Additionally, mobile phones can directly contact satellites in space US cellular carrier T-Mobile US Inc announced that it will use SpaceX’s satellites to give network access to users.

The FCC last month rejected SpaceX’s Starlink petition for $885.5 million in internet service subsidies.

SpaceX has launched nearly 3,000 satellites into low-Earth orbit since 2019.

