Tortoise filmed hunting a bird for first time ever

Tortoise is generally the good guy in all our imaginations. From the tale of Hare and the Tortoise to sighing at images of them stuck in fishing nets, we all grow up. The silent creature moves along slowly and generally avoids any trouble.

But a new video has made all of this go for a toss. The video captures a female tortoise slowly approaching a flightless bird chick before attacking and eating it.

This video is being hailed as first documented instance of a Tortoise deliberately approaching, killing and consuming another organism.

The seven-minute video was shot on Frigate Island in Seychelles. It reportedly is a gruesome but fascinating watch.

"I couldn't believe what I was seeing...It was horrifying and amazing at the same time," Biologist Justin Gerlach from Cambridge University was mentioned as saying on ScienceAlert.

The video and the study has settled the question that Tortoises are not strictly herbivores. The study has been published in the journal Current Biology.