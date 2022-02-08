SpaceX Falcon 9 second-stage rocket component disintegrates, falls to Earth: Report

Reports say that part of SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket broke down and fell towards Earth over Mexico as it burnt through the atmosphere. The rocket had sent a satellite to space in the year 2017. The spacecraft had helped in the launch of Echostar 23 mission that aimed to provide internet, broadband and other connectivity solutions to Brazil.

A Twitter handle @FronteraSpacial posted a video on February 6. The handle says that the video shows visuals of Falcon 9 rocket burning up through Earth's atmosphere.

🔥 FALCON 9 DE SPACEX CAE SOBRE MÉXICO 🇲🇽



Esta noche se ha visto un "#Meteorito" cayendo sobre el norte de México.



🚀 En realidad era la segunda etapa de un Falcon 9 de SpaceX lanzado en marzo del 2017 con la misión EchoStar23.



Se ha desintegrado en la atmósfera completamente. pic.twitter.com/5ERaFTMBJ2 — Frontera Espacial (@FronteraSpacial) February 6, 2022

It was initially thought that this was a meteoroid. But FronteraSpacial says that this visual represents part of Falcon 9 rocket falling towards Earth.

When a satellites falls towards Earth (re-entry), it is rarely a dangerous situation for citizens as friction with atmosphere breaks up the parts and subsequently burns it. There are, however, several examples of sizeable portion of a re-entering satellite having been found on the surface of Earth.

Elon Musk or SpaceX haven't commented on second stage Falcon-9 rocket falling, as it is fairly common for second state rocket component to re-enter the Earth's atmosphere and getting destroyed.