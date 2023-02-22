Soviet-era rocket makes re-entry to Earth near the Arctic

Rocket launches have been going on for decades. But what happens after a single-use rocket does its part? There is no further use of the machinery. Though now international conventions try to lessen the debris around the Earth, it was often a practice of space agencies to leave the defunct rockets in space. These were then fated to revolve around the Earth for a long period.

A Soviet-era rocket, or whatever remained of it, has finally returned to Earth after spending decades in orbit around the Earth.

The one-and-a-half tonne Soviet Vostok-2M Blok E rocket was used to propel a surveillance satellite in 1980. The rocket has now done a re-entry in Earth's atmosphere and collapsed near Novoya Zemlya in the Arctic region of Russia. The rocket had to withstand high temperatures as it fell through Earth's atmosphere.

“...It's been totally dead since mid 1980, so no way to control the reentry,” astronomer and leading orbit watcher Jonathan McDowell explained on Twitter. “Eventually the orbit shrank due to friction with the atmosphere.”

The 3000 pound rocket was big enough to keep an eye on during its re-entry, but it was not going to pose as much of a threat as Chinese Long March rockets which weigh 20 tonnes. Some of these rockets have made uncontrolled entries in recent times.

Modern rockets are now fitted with separate propellers which help guide them to a predetermined sparsely populated location for safe re-entry.

