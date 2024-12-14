New Delhi, India

The Greenland shark, one of the most mysterious creatures of the deep, has long intrigued scientists with its astounding lifespan. Inhabiting the cold, dark waters of the North Atlantic and Arctic Oceans, this species is unique in its ability to survive the freezing temperatures year-round. Some sharks of this species may have been swimming in these waters since the colonial era, but researchers are only now beginning to unravel the secrets of their longevity.

Advertisment

The longest-living vertebrate

In 2016, research confirmed that the Greenland shark holds the title of the longest-living vertebrate. Estimates suggest these sharks can live up to 400 years, with some individuals possibly reaching lifespans anywhere from 272 to over 500 years. While scientists had long suspected the shark’s remarkable longevity due to its slow metabolism, they had no way to pinpoint the exact mechanisms—until now.

Also read | Hundreds of vials of deadly virus go missing from Australian lab in ‘major biosecurity breach'

Advertisment

A groundbreaking discovery in shark genomics

An international team of scientists has mapped the genome of the Greenland shark for the first time, sequencing about 92 per cent of its DNA. This major accomplishment sheds light on the shark’s biological makeup and provides clues to its extraordinary lifespan.

According to Dr. Steve Hoffman, senior author of the new research and computational biologist at the Leibniz Institute on Aging, the genome could reveal critical mutations that contribute to the shark’s longevity.

Advertisment

Also read | Omega-6 fatty acid decreasing ability to fight against cancer cells, warns study

Understanding longevity and human lifespan

The Greenland shark's exceptional lifespan is not only a scientific marvel but could also offer insights into human longevity. Given the rarity of animals living longer than humans relative to their size and weight, studying these sharks’ ageing mechanisms could open the door to extending human lifespans. The discovery could potentially lead to breakthroughs in ageing research and improve understanding of the biological processes that influence human health and longevity.

(With inputs from agencies)