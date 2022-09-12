Scientists have made first 3D model of planet orbitting binary star system

Our search for exoplanets continues. With the help of latest technology, we have been building powerful telescopes that can not only scan the skies for what's visible, but also those that can pinpoint developments in lights that are not visible to human eyes. Till now, 5084 extrasolar planets have been confirmed. 3,811 planetary systems outside our Solar System have been found. What's more, there are another 8912 candidates awaiting confirmation.

But it has been for the first time that scientists have made a 3D structure of binary system with a planet.

A binary system involves two stars who orbit each other. Binary system can also have planets revolving around one or both the stars.

In a recently concluded study, an international team of astronomers made use of National Science Foundation's (NSF) Very Long Baseline Array (VLBA) network to detect a Jupiter-like planet in a binary system (GJ 896AB). The binary system is just 20 light-years away from Earth.

The team used a technique called astrometry to detect the planet. The same method allowed thes scientists to create 3-dimensional architecture of the system.

The team of researchers was led by Salvador Curiel Ramirez.

Ramirez is a reseracher with the Institute of Astronomy at the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM). His colleagues from UNAM were also part of the team. In addition to this, researchers with the Max Planck Institute for Radio Astronomy (MPIFR) and National Radio Astronomy Observatory (NRAO)

The research paper has been published in The Astronomical Journal.

