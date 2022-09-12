Huge asteroid headed towards Earth, will come close on Tuesday - Everything you need to know

An asteroid is headed towards the earth but according to the official statement released by NASA, there are no reasons to get worried. The asteroid, which has been named Asteroid 2022 RQ, is massive in size but it will be missing earth by quite some distance. According to the latest calculations, the distance between earth and the asteroid will be around 3.7 million kilometres.

NASA's Planetary Defense Coordination Office has said that the asteroid is 84 feet wide, and it is currently travelling at immense speed through the universe. Asteroid 2022 RQ was first discovered by scientists on September 1 and on Tuesday, it will finally come close to the earth.

When it comes to the course being followed by the asteroid, the farthest point from the sun will be 328 million kilometers and the closest will be 110 million kilometres. The-sky.org also said that the Asteroid 2022 RQ will approximately take 648 days to complete its journey around the sun.

The process used by the researchers to understand the trajectory of Near-Earth Objects (NEOs) like this asteroid has developed considerably over the last few years. The NASA system currently boasts of an accuracy percentage of around 90 when it comes to objects which are 140 meters or larger.

The objects are tracked with the help of the NEOWISE Project – an updated version of the Wide-field Infrared Survey Explorer which can effectively find NEOs within a certain distance, according to Live Science. This is also the system that has detected all the latest space activities around the planet.