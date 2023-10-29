Scientists grow mouse embryos in space, paving way for human reproduction research

A groundbreaking study conducted by Japanese scientists, including Professor Teruhiko Wakayama from the University of Yamanashi's Advanced Biotechnology Centre and a team from the Japan Aerospace Space Agency (JAXA), has successfully grown mouse embryos on the International Space Station (ISS).

This experiment marks a crucial step toward understanding the feasibility of human reproduction in space.

In August 2021, a rocket carried frozen mouse embryos to the ISS as part of this pioneering research, reported AFP. Once in orbit, astronauts used a specialised device to thaw these early-stage embryos and subsequently cultivated them in the microgravity environment of the space station for four days.

The study's findings reveal that the embryos developed normally in microgravity conditions. The embryos progressed into blastocysts, which are the precursor cells responsible for forming the fetus and placenta. This significant outcome indicates that gravity had no substantial impact on their development.

Genetic stability confirmed

Furthermore, an analysis of the blastocysts retrieved from the ISS showed no significant alterations in DNA or gene conditions. This suggests that the microgravity environment did not adversely affect the embryos' genetic stability.

The University of Yamanashi and national research institute Riken jointly declared this study as "the first-ever study that shows mammals may be able to thrive in space." This marks "the world's first experiment that cultured early-stage mammalian embryos under complete microgravity of ISS.

To ascertain the viability of these embryos, the next step involves transplanting them into mice to determine if normal births can occur. Such research carries significant implications for future space exploration and colonisation plans.

The success of this experiment holds relevance to NASA's Artemis programme, which aims to return humans to the Moon as a stepping stone for eventual Mars missions.

(With inputs from agencies)