Scientists discover low-cost method to destroy harmful 'forever chemicals'

According to recent research, chemists have discovered a low-cost method of destroying "forever chemicals." Scientists have connected PFAS exposure to major health hazards, including cancer and birth abnormalities, at specific levels.

They are quite practical due to their resistance to water, oil, and stains. PFAS are found in thousands of common items, including makeup and cooking pans. But it is because of these characteristics that they are so hard to destroy.

Poly- and perfluoroalkyl substances are referred to as PFAS. These 4,500 or so fluorine-based chemicals are present in practically every building on Earth and are used in a variety of items, such as paints, adhesives, nonstick cookware, rain gear, paper, and food packaging.

They have been found in rainwater at low concentrations all throughout the world, but if they infiltrate water or soil at high concentrations, they could pose a major threat. Existing PFAS destruction techniques, such as cremation, have not been very effective since they demand expensively high temperatures.

Also Read: In pics: Nations display military might at International Army Games hosted by Russia

According to recent research from scientists at Northwestern University in the US, they were able to remove PFAS using low-cost, low-temperature products, which they claim was "seemingly impossible." According to Prof. Sunderland, a non-member of the research team, this could be very helpful in aiding populations affected by high levels of contamination.

Because they have a lot of the strongest linkages in organic chemistry—carbon and fluorine—PFAS has historically been challenging to eliminate. The scientific team is hopeful that with more study, PFAS can be removed from drinking water and the toxins can be destroyed using this new technique.

However, treating areas with high PFAS concentrations is just one aspect of the answer. Since PFAS cannot be easily broken down naturally, it can continue to accumulate at low levels in fish and other species as long as they are produced.

(with inputs from agencies)