On this day in 1876, Alexander Graham Bell made the first telephone call. These were his first words

Alexander Graham Bell, born on March 3 in 1847, was an American-Scottish inventor, scientist and engineer. The world remembers him for inventing the telephone.

He also co-founded the American Telephone and Telegraph Company (AT&T) in 1885.

On March 7 in 1876, Bell was awarded the first US patent for the telephone after months of research on hearing and speech led him to experiment with hearing devices.

Meanwhile, on March 10 in 1876, the first telephone call was made by Graham Bell as he demonstrated his ability to "talk with electricity". The first phone call was made to Thomas Watson, who was Bell's assistant.

"Mr Watson, come here. I want to see you," were the first words transmitted. The entire event is regarded as Bell's "greatest success" because it was the world's first successful use of a telephone.

Interesting to note that he treated the telephone as a distraction from his main studies, which was one of the reasons he refused to have a telephone in his own home. It was something he invented by mistake.

Apart from the telephone, Bell is known for many other inventions, including groundbreaking work in optical telecommunications, hydrofoils and aeronautics.