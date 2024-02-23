Now, landslide tsunamis can be detected in minutes: Study

A groundbreaking method has been found out by researchers at the University of Alaska Fairbanks which will be able to remotely detect large landslides within minutes of their occurrence, and swiftly assess their proximity to open water, thus gauging the potential for a tsunami threat.

In a recent publication in the journal The Seismic Record, Ezgi Karasözen, a research seismologist at UAF Geophysical Institute, highlighted the urgency of their work in the context of climate change-induced glacier retreats, particularly in vulnerable regions like the southern coast of Alaska.

“The warming climate is leading to the retreat of glaciers, leaving behind valleys whose mountainsides and hillsides have lost their support,” Karasozen said.

Their system, currently operational in the Barry Arms area of Prince William Sound, utilises existing seismic station data to swiftly identify landslide-induced long-period waves amid a cacophony of seismic signals.

Karasozen elucidated, “When an earthquake occurs, there are instruments that measure the height of sea waves, and tsunami warning centers are on alert after an earthquake."

“But landslides are not systematically monitored in Alaska or anywhere else in the world. If there were a tsunami triggered by a landslide, we wouldn't know it. This is a big concern," he added.

The researchers' algorithm, developed through meticulous analysis of seismic data from various landslide events, aims to swiftly pinpoint the location and magnitude of landslides, facilitating prompt response measures.

West stressed that their research bolsters ongoing monitoring and alert efforts, asserting, "The potential for real-time monitoring of large landslides is an important part of ongoing interagency efforts to address the landslide challenge in Alaska."

The unveiling of this detection method is an important stride toward mitigating the risks posed by landslide tsunamis. It can provide a crucial time for authorities to issue timely warnings and safeguard vulnerable communities.