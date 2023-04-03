NASA posts beautiful image of a celestial object far far away

NASA has dropped another space pic clicked by good ol' Hubble space telescope. Hubble may be old but that hasn't taken sheen off its still spectacular work. Even when James Webb Space Telescope has taken centrestage lately, Hubble is dutifully revolving around the Earth and clicking real stars as opposed to paparazzi here on Earth.

So what's the latest spectacle? It's a celestial object around 390 million light-years from Earth. The celestial body has been designated Z229-15 and it can be found in constellation Lyra. Z229-15 is a galaxy.

The space agency has shared the beautiful pic on Instagram.

"Material sucking into the black hole is drawn into a swirling disk, which gets so hot that it releases a large amount of energy – hence the bright central region seen in this #HubbleFriday image," says NASA in its post

"This region is known as an active galactic nuclei, or AGN. Z 229-15 is also classified as a quasar, which is a type of AGN that are both extremely bright and distant. Often, an AGN is so bright that the rest of the galaxy cannot be seen; however, Seyfert galaxies like this one are active galaxies that host bright AGNs while remaining observable," it adds.

Netizens have loved the NASA pic like always. At the time of publishing of this story, the post had been liked by more than 100 thousand people.

