NASA baffled by Minnesota sky's mysterious sonic boom and flash. Watch

Residents within a 80-kilometre radius of Beltrami County, Minnesota, reported witnessing a bright flash and hearing a "sonic boom" in the sky on Monday night (Nov 13).

To uncover this mysterious episode, NASA astronomers and local astrophysics professors are collaborating. Footage from an airport captured a "horizontal" object streaking across the sky, leading experts to believe it was not a typical meteorite.

What do NASA scientists suspect it to be?

NASA examined airport footage displaying a distinctive object's trajectory as the sonic boom resonated.

A meteorite specialist estimated the object's size as that of a refrigerator, entering the atmosphere at speeds ranging from 48,000 - 2,09,300 kilometre per hour.

Despite initial concerns, Beltrami County Emergency Management dismissed it as a meteorite due to its proximity to Earth.

Watch the video here:

Local physicist Juan Cabanilla expressed skepticism to the DailyMail about the event being a standard meteorite, considering the timing of the explosion.

Security videos from private residences and Bemidji Regional Airport showed a bright flash, a white line through the airport, and a loud bang.

The airport video, analyzed by NASA and an astronomer, raised doubts about the object's meteorite nature.

Beltrami County Emergency Management considered a possible transformer explosion but found no evidence.

Reviewing additional airport footage, the director noticed insects flying around during the incident. While exploring terrestrial explanations, the airport's "fast white line" was reconsidered as likely being an insect landing on a pole.

Despite reports of a UFO, Beltrami County Emergency Management, consulting with NASA, dismisses the incident as unlikely to be a flying saucer.

Multiple videos and a "full-sky camera" revealed no signs of a meteor, strengthening the argument for a terrestrial event. While the mystery persists, residents and experts remain intrigued by the unusual celestial occurrence.

(With inputs from agencies)