Mont Blanc's mighty height shrinks by over 2 metres since 2021 and only climate change is to blame

Mont Blanc, the tallest mountain in France and a symbol of the Alps, has seen a decrease in its height over the past two years, according to new research reported the BBC. This decline has been attributed to the impact of climate change on the region.

The latest measurements of Mont Blanc's peak indicate that its height now stands at 4,805.59 metres, which is 2.22 metres shorter than the measurement recorded in 2021.

These periodic measurements are conducted by climate scientists to monitor the effects of climate change on the Alps.

Jean des Garets, the Chief Geometer involved in the research, told the BBC that the reduced height might be due to lower levels of rainfall during the preceding summer.

Des Garets stressed that Mont Blanc's summit is dynamic, with its altitude and position constantly changing by as much as five meters. He speculates that in another two years, the mountain's height might differ significantly.

While some experts agree with the recent findings, claiming that Mont Blanc has been losing approximately 13 centimetres in height annually, others highlight the complexity of the issue. The most recent survey was conducted by a team from the Haute-Savoie regional administration, using a drone for precision.

Also watch this report

In comparison, the summit's height in 2021 was recorded as 4,807.81 meters, almost a meter less than the measurement taken in 2017. Denis Borel, one of the surveyors involved, underscores the significant loss of ice and snow, approximately 3,500 cubic metres, which is equivalent to the volume of an Olympic swimming pool. This loss is considered substantial in comparison to historical measurements.

Climate change impact

Climatologists assert that while there is evidence of a slight decline, around 15 to 20 centimetres since 2001, in Mont Blanc's snowy summit, it would require approximately 50 years of measurements to draw definitive conclusions about global warming's influence at such high altitudes, around 4,800 metres.

They emphasise that the variations in ice cover on Europe's highest peak are influenced by factors like wind patterns and precipitation.