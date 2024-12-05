California

The end of the International Space Station is near. It will end operations in 2031, crashing down onto Earth with help from SpaceX. It will be replaced by a new one made by Jeff Bezos's company Blue Origin. Elon Musk's space company has been awarded a $843 million NASA contract to help deorbit the ISS safely once it is decommissioned.

Advertisment

Bezos' space station will be the first-ever commercially owned and operated station in low-Earth orbit. Blue Origin was chosen by NASA to put the space station in orbit, giving it $130 million to develop Orbital Reef. The station would be an 8,200 cubic foot place where future astronomers would go and carry out experiments.

It is scheduled to launch in 2027 and is expected to become fully operational by 2030, a year before the ISS is removed from service. The entire project will cost $100 billion in total.

Blue Origin is building the space station in collaboration with Sierra Space, Amazon, Boeing, and others. Bezos' space station would be different from the current one in a few ways. The new space den would also be available for commercial space activities and may host space tourists in the future.

Advertisment

Also Read: World's first diamond battery can power devices for thousands of years

Sierra Space and Amazon have clearly defined roles. The former will provide Large Integrated Flexible Environment (LIFE) modules, node modules, and a runway-landing Dream Chaser spaceplane for crew and cargo transportation, while Amazon will handle logistics and supply chain management. A Boeing Starliner crew spacecraft will help out with transporting personnel.

Space tourism aboard the new station

Advertisment

Initially, it would only have enough space for 10 people which would be expanded over the years. More modules will be added to support operations, such as science modules where microgravity research and development could be carried out.

Since it would also be used for space tourism, it is being designed in such a way that people can make full use of it and get everything they desire when in space. To let people get a good view of Earth and the dark expanse of the universe, the station would have large windows. It would be luxurious and comfortable to give people a good time.

Blue Origin describes the space station as, "Think spacious modules with large windows to view Earth... while experiencing the thrill of weightlessness in complete comfort."

"Distinct quarters will be designed for personal and business use, and large hatches create a safe and inspiring environment."