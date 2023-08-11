Japan: Scientists developing drug to regrow teeth, trials to begin in July 2024

Scientists in Japan are working to realise the dream of every dentist to revolutionise the dental care industry—potential tooth re-growth treatment.

Clinical trials for a potential treatment are set to begin in July 2024, thanks to decades of research in the field. And if those trials turn out to be successful, we can expect therapeutic drugs to hit the market as early as 2030.

Japanese scientists targeting anodontia patients

A team at the Medical Research Institute at Kitano Hospital in Japan is going to conduct the trials. Initially, they want to target children with anodontia, a rare genetic condition which prevents the growth of teeth among babies.

In the next step, the researchers will target adult humans facing similar problems, and then those having regular dental issues like gum disease and growing of teeth in an abnormal way.

"The idea of growing new teeth is every dentist's dream," Katsu Takahashi, head of the dentistry and oral surgery department at Kitano Hospital, told The Mainichi. "I've been working on this since I was a graduate student. I was confident I'd be able to make it happen."

The science behind the treatment

Initially, scientists were able to establish a connection between a specific gene named USAG-1 and limitations on tooth growth in mice.

Subsequently, the researchers progressed to experiments aimed at blocking the expression of USAG-1.

They discovered an antibody that could safely block a portion of USAG-1's activity in mice, leading to tooth growth without significant adverse effects.

Now, the next step involves investigating if these same chemical responses can yield positive results in humans.

Experts believe there could be a chance that this new drug could stimulate the development of a third set of teeth in humans, following baby teeth and mature adult teeth.

It’s all-natural

What sets this approach apart, as highlighted by the researchers in a recent scientific assessment, is that tooth growth is triggered naturally through a process referred to as bone morphogenetic protein (BMP) signalling.

Our bodies are autonomously carrying out this process, eliminating the need for intricate stem cell manipulation.

Additionally, the team anticipates that advancements in scanning technology, like mass spectrometry, could facilitate the identification of biomarkers indicating those who would derive the greatest benefit from the treatment.

"Anti-USAG-1 antibody treatment in mice is effective for tooth regeneration and can be a breakthrough in treating tooth anomalies in humans," wrote the researchers in their assessment.