Invasive red fire ants found for the first time in Italy could spread across Europe, says study

For the first time in Europe, researchers have found the red fire ant, one of the world's most invasive species.

According to a new study published in the scientific journal Current Biology on Monday, researchers have found 88 red fire ant nests spread across five hectares in Syracuse in Sicily, Italy, CNN reported.

The red fire ants, who go by the scientific name Solenopsis invicta, are native to South America. Over the past century, they have spread to much of the United States, Mexico, the Caribbean, China, and Australia. When disturbed, these red fire ants can be aggressive. Their sting is painful and can cause allergic reactions. They can also harm crops and local ecosystems.

Mattia Menchetti, the lead study author and a researcher at the Institute of Evolutionary Biology in Spain, said, "S. invicta is one of the worst invasive species. It can spread alarmingly quickly." She added, "Finding the species in Italy was a huge surprise. But we knew this day would come."

According to the author, people have found fire ants in imported products in Spain, Finland, and the Netherlands, but their established colonies have never been confirmed before the study.

The researchers found the red fire ant colonies in suburban areas of Syracuse. However, they do not know how the tiny creatures reached there. They believe the insects might have reached their new destination with lots of human activity. According to the study, wind could have transported the red fire ants from the northwest of Sycaruse, the location of the city's commercial port. The researchers said local people complained about the increased ant stings since 2019.

The genetic analysis of the red fire ants found in Italy suggested they had most likely come from the United States or China.

The EU has revised its "species of concern" list to include the red fire ant. However, the British government has not updated its list since Brexit despite calls from experts concerned about new invasive species, The Guardian reported.

Researchers warned that the ants could spread over Europe, as seven per cent of the continent, including large urban areas like Barcelona, Rome, London, and Paris, have a climate habitable for the species.

According to a UN-backed report, every year, invasive species cost the world over $423 billion as they cause plant and animal extinctions, risk food security, and aggravate environmental catastrophes worldwide.

(With inputs from agencies)