Instances of incurable disease that can spread from dogs to humans increasing in UK

Brucella canis, an incurable disease found in dogs, is spreading to humans in the United Kingdom.

As reported by The Telegraph, the disease that is without a cure and causes infertility in dogs was previously only observed in imported animals.

However, talking to the publication, Dr Christine Middlemiss, the Chief Veterinary Officer at the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs in Britain, has disclosed that evidence suggests that some dogs in the UK are contracting this infection.

Zoonotic implications

As per the report, while it is not yet considered endemic, the instances in which British dogs contracted Brucella canis have increased.

They were linked to specific circumstances, including mating with an imported dog, contact with a pregnant imported dog, or being the offspring of imported canines.

A report from the Human Animal Infection and Risk Surveillance Group, that is set to be published on Monday, will reportedly reveal that the risk to the public is very low, with breeders facing a low risk as well.

However, in spite of the low risk, the situation has drawn increasing attention, particularly as three people have contracted the disease from dogs this year. This has also led to the doubling of human tests conducted by the NHS.

Dr Middlemiss pointed out that the infection seemed to be spreading within kennels through breeding, and that the prevalence remained relatively low.

"There is not a lot – there is very little. But that is new for us."

Screening

Government scientists, as per The Telegraph, are reportedly gathering information to assess the feasibility of implementing a screening protocol at the border to prevent infected animals from entering the UK.

Also read | Origins of brain cells found in 800 million years old creatures

While, currently, there are no statutory requirements for import testing, Dr Middlemiss advises "that voluntary testing, pre-import testing, is a really sensible thing to do. If you're bringing dogs in to breed, then it would absolutely make sense to pre-import screen those dogs."

The report reportedly lists euthanasia as the only definitive method to halt onward transmission. However, the decision still lies with the dog owner, as a Brucella canis positive result is not a definite death sentence.

(With inputs from agencies)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE