In a first, NASA finds strong cyclone swirling on north pole of Uranus

NASA scientists have found a vortex of relatively warm air swirling over the north pole in Uranus, providing strong evidence for the first time on the existence of a cyclone.

The unique phenomenon was observed from a telescope located in New Mexico, which provided a deeper understanding of the planet’s atmosphere, including the discovery of the polar cyclone whose centre measures a quarter of Earth's diameter.

The scientists used microwave observations to spot the first polar cyclone on Uranus.

With the help of the Very Large Array radio telescope, scientists were able to look past Uranus’s clouds.

This helped them determine that the air at the north pole was quite warm and dry—which NASA believes—are the common traits of a strong cyclone. The observations were collected in 2015, 2021, and 2022.

The discovery has changed the understanding of Uranus that was initially seemed to be atmospherically inert when NASA's Voyager 2 spacecraft flew past the giant ice-laden planet in January 1986.

“While the general makeup of its atmosphere and interior are similar to Neptune - as far as we know - Uranus has some pretty unique features," said planetary scientist Alex Akins of NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory in California, lead author of the research published in the journal Geophysical Research Letters.

"It spins on its side. And even then, its magnetic field is still misaligned with its rotational axis. The atmospheric circulation and internal heat release appear weaker than Neptune, but there are still a range of dynamical features and storms that have been observed," Akins added. Uranus’ vortex different from Earth’s However, unlike Earth's cyclones, the polar vortex swarming over Uranus is not formed of water vapour but of ices of methane, ammonia and hydrogen sulfide, the scientists noted.

Nor does the storm drift, instead remaining rooted to the pole. Little else is known about it at this time.

Most of the planets in our solar system have shown signs of a swirling vortex at the poles, irrespective of whether they are composed of rock or gas

They have been previously observed on Venus, Earth, Mars, Jupiter, Saturn, Uranus (at its south pole) and Neptune.

It is believed that high-altitude atmospheric jet streams are responsible for the formation of these vortices, although the details differ on each planet.

(With inputs from agencies)