Hybrid variant of Covid 'Deltacron' may be real. All you should know

A hybrid of Delta and Omicron variants called 'Deltacron' may actually be real. It was initially touted as a laboratory error.

This comes as a patient has been diagnosed with both the Delta and Omicron variants of Covid at the same time in the UK.

Also Read: Following father’s footsteps, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau invokes emergency powers to end protests

But it is still not clear if it originated in Britain or came from outside, the Daily Mail reported citing the UK Health Security Agency's (UKHSA) weekly variant surveillance report.

According to the UKHSA officials, the severity of this new virus and its impact on vaccine performance is still unknown.

The officials were "not concerned" due to the variant as its case numbers are "low", the report said citing a source at the UKHSA.

Also Read: With Covid witnessing downturn, 'Carnival of hope' begins in Venice

Professor Paul Hunter, infectious disease expert, University of East Anglia, said that it "shouldn't pose too much of a threat" as the UK has huge levels of immunity against the original Delta and Omicron strains.

"So, I'm not overly worried at the moment. If both Delta and Omicron are falling then, in theory, this (variant) should struggle to take off," Hunter added.

(With inputs from agencies)