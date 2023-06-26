Hotter than sun, one year lasts just 2.3 hours: The weirdest object in space spotted
A fascinating celestial body known as WD0032-317B is pushing the boundaries of astronomers' knowledge regarding the differentiation between stars and planets. This enigmatic object, categorised as a brown dwarf, exhibits extraordinary characteristics that defy conventional expectations.
Brown dwarfs are luminous, gaseous entities often referred to as "protostars." These objects possess atmospheric compositions similar to Jupiter but are significantly larger, ranging from 13 to 80 times its mass. While brown dwarfs are capable of fusing hydrogen isotopes in their cores, they lack the mass required to sustain the full-fledged stellar fusion akin to our sun. Simply put, they resemble smouldering charcoal rather than a blazing wood-fired oven.
How Brown Dwarf is different?
Ordinarily, brown dwarfs maintain surface temperatures of approximately 4,000 degrees Fahrenheit (2,200 degrees Celsius), considerably cooler than most stars. However, WD0032-317B, located 1,400 light-years from Earth, defies these expectations.
In a recent study published in Nature Astronomy, researchers determined that this particular brown dwarf boasts an astounding surface temperature of 13,900 degrees Fahrenheit (7,700 degrees Celsius). Notably, this temperature surpasses that of our sun by several thousand degrees and is hot enough to cause the disintegration of molecular structures into their constituent atoms.
Why the Brown Dwarf is extremely hot?
The research conducted on WD0032-317B reveals a vital factor contributing to its unparalleled temperature. This brown dwarf orbits an ultra-hot white dwarf star in extremely close proximity, resulting in a remarkably short year of just 2.3 hours. Consequently, WD0032-317B has become tidally locked, with one side perpetually facing its star while the other side remains in constant shadow.
The extreme proximity to the white dwarf star leads to an intriguing phenomenon: only one side of WD0032-317B experiences superheating, reaching an extraordinary 13,900 degrees Fahrenheit. Conversely, the "night side" maintains a relatively cooler temperature in the range of 1,900 to 4,900 degrees Fahrenheit (1,000 to 2,700 degrees Celsius).
This temperature differential is the most significant ever measured on a substellar object. However, these conditions are not sustainable in the long term, as the brown dwarf gradually evaporates due to the disintegration of its molecular structures caused by the intense heat.
Will help stellar understanding
Research focused on objects such as WD0032-317B presents a valuable opportunity to gain insights into how hot stars consume their celestial companions. By studying the dynamics of these systems, scientists can uncover the intricate processes involved in stellar evolution and better understand the conditions necessary for stars to ignite.
