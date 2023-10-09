Groundwater is a major source of pollution on Great Barrier Reef: Study

Scientists have made a significant discovery around the Great Barrier Reef, revealing that substantial pollution is infiltrating the reef through underground water sources. This finding has profound implications for policymakers striving to reduce pollution stemming from river catchments.

New research indicates that nearly one-third of dissolved inorganic nitrogen and two-thirds of dissolved inorganic phosphorus in the waters surrounding the Great Barrier Reef originate from underground sources, a previously undocumented phenomenon, reported the Guardian.

Focus on pollution control

Efforts to control pollution runoff from farms into the reef have been a primary concern for governments and agencies. Scientists assert that improving water quality is essential to enhancing the reef's resilience against bleaching events caused by global heating.

UN concerns

United Nations science experts have consistently voiced their concerns about the slow progress in water quality improvement.

Failure to address this issue alongside the climate crisis could jeopardise the Great Barrier Reef's status as a world heritage site.

The groundbreaking research was conducted through a decade-long collaboration between scientists from Southern Cross University, the Australian Institute of Marine Science, and CSIRO. Their findings have been published in the journal Environmental Science & Technology.

Researchers collected water samples and analysed them for radium isotopes, which serve as markers for pollution. Although the study did not identify the pollution's specific source, it did reveal the pathway it takes to reach the reef.

Both state and federal governments have committed substantial financial resources, amounting to hundreds of millions of dollars, to enhance water quality in the Great Barrier Reef.

Federal Environment Minister Tanya Plibersek welcomed the research, stressing the importance of understanding threats to the Great Barrier Reef for its protection and restoration. She highlighted the government's investment of $1.2 billion to safeguard the reef, including allocating over $232 million to practical projects aimed at improving water quality flowing into the reef.