Signs of carbon dioxide detected for first time in atmosphere of exoplanet outside solar system

The signs of carbon dioxide have been detected in the atmosphere of a planet outside our solar system for the first time by the James Webb Space Telescope.

The successful discovery of CO2 gives researchers hope that similar observations could be carried out on rocky objects more hospitable to life although the exoplanet would never be able to support life as we know it.

According to the US space agency NASA, the detection of CO2 will also help scientists learn more about how WASP-39 formed.

WASP-39, which has a mass one-quarter that of Jupiter but a diameter 1.3 times bigger, orbits a star 700 light years away from the Earth.

Natalie Batalha, a professor at the University of California at Santa Cruz and one of the hundreds who worked on the Webb project, believes that the frequency of its orbit and large atmosphere made WASP-39 an ideal candidate for an early test of NIRSpec, Webb's state-of-the-art infrared sensor.

Our JWST Transiting Exoplanet Early Release Science Team is proud to report on the detection of Carbon Dioxide in the atmosphere of the exoplanet WASP-39b. Press release and a thread 🧵 ...

News agency AFP quoted Pierre-Olivier Lagage, an astrophysicist with France's Atomic Energy Commission (CEA), as saying "For me, it opens a door for future research on super-Earths (planets larger than Earth but smaller than Neptune), or even Earth-sized planets."

Blocking out an almost imperceptible amount of light, the exoplanet orbits its star once every four Earth days.

In previous discoveries, Hubble and Spitzer's telescopes had already detected water vapour, sodium and potassium in WASP-39's atmosphere.



