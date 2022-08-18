In pics: NASA's gigantic SLS moon rocket, a 'practice' for future Mars mission

Orion

The NASA Orion astronaut capsule, manufactured by Lockheed Martin, is perched atop the rocket. It is intended to separate from the rocket in outer space, transport people to the moon, and then rendezvous with another spacecraft that will carry them to the lunar surface. For the Artemis 1 mission on August 29, the Orion spacecraft will launch from the Space Launch System without any astronauts aboard and orbit the moon for 42 days before coming back to Earth and splashing down in the ocean.

(Photograph:Reuters)