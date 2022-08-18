In pics: NASA's gigantic SLS moon rocket, a 'practice' for future Mars mission

Prior to the behemoth's first test flight this month, NASA's enormous Space Launch System moon rocket, topped with an unmanned astronaut capsule, made its launchpad debut on Tuesday (August 16). On August 29, the 322-foot-tall (98-meter) rocket will launch on its initial, robotic trip to space. For NASA's Artemis programme, the United States' multibillion-dollar endeavour to send people back to the moon's surface so they may train for future missions to Mars, it will be a key, long-delayed demonstration trip to the moon.