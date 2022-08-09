Eating chips, drinking sugary beverages have very low environmental impact: Study

A new study published by the scientific journal PNAS has shown that eating chips and drinking sugary beverages have a very low impact on the environment.

While analysing 57,000 products sold in supermarkets in Britain and Ireland, scientists found eating fruits and vegetables is better for the planet than eating meat and cheese.

Comparing the results with the nutritional qualities of these foods, the researchers hope that their study may allow consumers to shop more sustainably without sacrificing anything for their health.

As they are composed mostly of water, juice concentrates, sodas, or other fruit juices are among the products sold with the lowest environmental impact.

The more sustainable a food is the better it is from a nutritional point of view and vice-versa, according to researchers.

Instead of analysing single ingredients, the study focused on multiple ingredients including sauces, prepared meals, and others.

A major challenge that the researchers faced during the study was the fact that only about three percent of the more than 57,000 products sold by eight food retailers had their composition fully disclosed.

As ingredients are notably listed in order of quantity used in Britain and Ireland, scientists developed an algorithm based on the few known pieces of information to evaluate the missing products.

While red meat has a high environmental impact, bread has a relatively low or intermediate impact on our surroundings.

If plant-based alternatives are used instead of meat, dairy, and eggs, it will have large environmental and health benefits, according to the study.

The researchers said that knowing the proportions and origin of different ingredients in a better manner would help to determine more precisely their impact on the environment.



