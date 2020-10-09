Dr Anthony Fauci on COVID-19: A good news and a bad news

We may be learning to live with coronavirus but it does not change the fact that that COVID-19 is still wreaking havoc in the world. US continues to be the worst-hit country, Europe hasn't still recovered and scientists world over are still trying hard to develop a vaccine.

White House health advisor Dr Anthony Fauci has a warning that can scare us all. His words give insight as to how the virus has mutated giving rise to a new strain of COVID-19. Here's Dr Fauci's latest warning on coronavirus

The takeaway from Dr Fauci's new statement is that coronavirus may have become more transmissible. This means that transmission of coronavirus may have become easier for it due to newest strain of COVID-19.

This was definitely the last thing we needed. Entire world is wary about coronavirus' transmission. People do not want to come out of their houses. And now, as per Dr Anthony Fauci, the virus has become more transmissible.

But there is good news from Dr Fauci as well.

Though the virus has become more transmissible, it may not necessarily have become more virulent, that is, the severity of its effects may not have changed.